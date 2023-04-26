Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT shot up 7.4% toward a one-year high in premarket trading Wednesday, in the wake of better-than-expected earnings and guidance, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA early gainers. The software behemoth’s stock was on track for the biggest percentage gain since it rose 8.2% on Nov. 10, 2022, but the implied price gain would be a record, as the previous record was a $19.77 (14.2%) on March 13, 2020. The current implied price gain would add about 134 points to the Dow’s price, but Dow futures fell 45 points, or 0.1%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures ES00 were little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00 jumped 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

