Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT hiked up 2.4% afternoon trading Friday, toward its third record close in the past four sessions. The stock has now soared 12.6% over the past 11 sessions, in which is has gained 10 times, including a nine-day winning streak through Nov. 8 that was the longest such streak since the 9-day stretch that ended Nov. 19, 2019. During those 11 sessions, the stock has added $307.8 billion to its market capitalization. Microsoft is the second-largest component in the S&P 500 SPX with a market cap of $2.745 trillion, behind only Apple Inc. AAPL at $2.891 trillion. The rally kicked off a couple days after Microsoft reported bumper quarterly results. Market research firm Bespoke Investment said Friday that Microsoft has joined Apple as the second individual company that has a larger market cap that the combined market caps of the companies that make up the Russell 2000 index RUT of small-capitalization companies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

