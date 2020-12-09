: Microsoft, Unilever and a Finnish oil refiner believe Amazon has it right with climate pledge

Technology rivals are aligning on a major climate pledge with Wednesday’s announcement that Microsoft Corp. will join Amazon.com’s ambitious year-old Climate Pledge.
