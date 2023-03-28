In a move to assuage European regulatory officials, Microsoft Corp. MSFT says it will change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by its smaller rivals, according to a Reuters report. The software giant has presented a proposal to stave off an EU investigation, building on last year’s announcement by Microsoft President Brad Smith, the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
