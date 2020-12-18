: Microsoft was breached in SolarWinds cyberattack, in what one exec calls ‘a moment of reckoning’

Microsoft Corp. was breached as part of the massive hack that used a backdoor in SolarWinds software, as part of what the tech giant’s president called “effectively an attack on the United States.”
