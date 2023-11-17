Microsoft Corp. shares MSFT extended their decline late in Friday’s session as OpenAI announced that Sam Altman has stepped down as chief executive of the ChatGPT creator. Altman’s exit “follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” OpenAI said in a blog post. Microsoft is an investor in OpenAI and has been working to infuse the artificial-intelligence company’s technology into its products. Microsoft shares closed down 1.7% in Friday trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

