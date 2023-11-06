Microsoft Corp. shares MSFT are ahead 1% in Monday’s session and on track to notch their seventh session in a row of gains. That would make for the stock’s longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it also rose for seven trading days, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Microsoft shares, which recently changed hands at $356.26, are off about 0.9% from their all-time closing high of $359.49 established July 18. The stock is on pace for its 10th day of gains over the past 11 trading sessions. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story