MicroStrategy's stock soars toward 3-month higher after bitcoin blasts off

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 7 mins ago

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. shot up 26% toward a three-month high in afternoon trading Monday, as investors appeared to cheer the rally in bitcoin. The enterprise software company is viewed as a bitcoin play as the company has disclosed that it uses bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Meanwhile, bitcoin recently soared 15.4% to $39,793, in the wake of Amazon.com Inc. put out an help-wanted ad seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.” The company said last month that it owned about 105,085 bitcoin as of June 21, which it acquired for $2.74 billion at an average price of $26,080 per bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s stock, which is on track to close at the highest level since April 16, has soared 76% year to date, while bitcoin has run up 37% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

