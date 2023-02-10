The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home for any classified documents that may be in the house, according to multiple reports on Friday. The search was expected, and comes after the Justice Department was in talks with Pence’s legal team about scheduling it. Last month, Pence’s lawyers said they had discovered several documents with classification markings at his home, and turned them over to authorities. The documents were found after the discovery of classified documents in the possession of President Joe Biden. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

