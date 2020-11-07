: Military-style semiautomatic rifles and other guns increasingly seen at key vote-counting centers

The most turbulent and norm-breaking presidential election of a lifetime has led to an extraordinary spectacle in the United States over the past three days: armed protesters gathering nightly outside offices where workers are counting the votes that will decide who wins the White House.
