Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD said Thursday a Phase 2 trial testing LSD as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder met its main goal, showing a statistically significant improvement in scores by week four compared to placebo. The trial of MM-120 was administered as a single dose in a monitored clinical setting with no additional therapeutic intervention. It was scored based on the Hamilton Anxiety rating scale and showed a reduction of 21.3 points, or a 7.6-point improvement over placebo for a 100 mg dose. “We are excited by the strong positive results for MM-120 in GAD, particularly given that this is the first study to assess the standalone drug effects of MM-120 in the absence of any psychotherapeutic intervention,” said Robert Barrow, CEO of MindMed, in a statement. “These promising findings represent a major step forward in our goal to bring a paradigm-shifting treatment to the millions of patients who are profoundly impacted by GAD.” The company is now planning to hold an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2024 and expects to advance the treatment to a Phase 3 trial. The stock was halted for the news and is up 47% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 22.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

