Miner ETFs shine as gold and silver notch a winning July

Precious-metals exchange-traded funds powered higher Friday as investors continued to bid up gold and silver. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF fund was up 1.8%, with August gold on track to close at an all-time high for a most actively traded contract. The Global X Silver Miners ETF was up 2% midday and more than 25% higher so far in July, on track for its fourth-best month in its decade-long history. Smaller funds also rallied: the iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners jumped 2.6% Friday, and was up 25% in the month to date, while the Global X Gold Explorers fund was 0.5% higher. Investor interest in precious metals stems from different impulses: gold is a safe-haven asset, while silver is often seen as a bet on an expanding economy, since it’s used in many manufactured products. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

