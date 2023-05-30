Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed into law a measure to allow adults aged 21 and over to buy and use cannabis, he said on his Twitter account. It’s the 23rd state in the U.S. to do so. While it’s expected to take roughly a year for licensed stores to start selling it, cannabis will become legal by Aug. 1 to own, grow and consume cannabis in private. Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said the bill signing marked a dream of more than 20 years come true, “and I’m still alive to see it,” according to an Associated Press report. Individuals will be allowed to legally have up to two pounds of cannabis flower at home or up to two ounces in public. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF MSOS is up by 4.8% on Tuesday afternoon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story