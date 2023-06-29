Cannabis-focused Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday filed for an initial public offering, the latest in what has been a busy week for IPOs. The company, an early pre-clinical stage pharma developer, said it is developing a “new molecular synthetic THC analog” for treatment of adults with anxiety and cognitive issues associated with early-stage dementia. The company plans to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MIRA.” “Our drug candidate, MIRA1a, if approved by the FDA, may be a significant advancement in the treatment of neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders,” the company said in its prospectus. The company has no sales, and put up a net loss of $1.3 million and a deficit of $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31. It lost $7.1 million last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

