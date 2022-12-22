Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. jumped 6.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration granted a breakthrough therapy designation to Krazati as a treatment for colorectal cancer. The drug is already approved to treat certain kinds of non-small cell lung cancer. Mirati’s stock has tumbled 71.8% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 18.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
