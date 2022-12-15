Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. were down about 33% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company said there’s a clinical hold on its experimental acute liver failure treatment. Miromatrix had submitted the investigational new drug application for the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration last month. The regulator is expected to provide the company with additional information about the hold within the next 30 days. Miromatrix’s stock is down 12.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has declined 16.1%.

