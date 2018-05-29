Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces he’ll resign

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday said he’ll resign, responding to pressure to step down after being indicted on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. He said he’ll resign on Friday. “This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family,” he said. “I cannot allow those forces to cause pain and difficulty for the people that I love.” He repeated that he has not broken any laws while admitting mistakes. His political action committee also is accused of trying to illegally circumvent the state’s campaign disclosure laws. Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a fellow Republican, will take over.

