Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he’ll return to the chamber on Monday, after recovering from a fall last month. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” the GOP lawmaker said. In March, McConnell was released from a hospital after being treated for a concussion, and underwent rehabilitation. The Republican leader had tripped and fallen at a hotel in Washington. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
