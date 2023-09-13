Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he won’t run for re-election next year. “I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another,” he said in a video message to Utah residents. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.” Romney was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012 and voted twice to convict former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

