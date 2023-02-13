MKS Instruments Inc. MKSI said it plans to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 28 instead of Monday, as originally scheduled, due to a previously-announced ransomware attack on Feb. 3. “By postponing the timing of the release of financial results, the company expects to be in a better position to address the financial impact of the ransomware event,” MKS Instruments said. MKS Instruments stock is up 19% so far in 2023, compared to a 12% gain by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

