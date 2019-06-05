Mnuchin to meet with China central bank official at G-20: report

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will meet with Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, this weekend at the G-20 summit in Japan, Reuters reported Tuesday night. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two prominent trade negotiators since talks between the U.S. and China stalled last month. Li has been a key member of Vice Premier Liu He’s negotiating team. Mnuchin will also hold nine other bilateral side meetings at the G-20, including with the finance ministers of Japan and Germany, as well as with European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, Reuters said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

