Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY is “ahead of the curve,” Emmanuel Rosner at Deutsche Bank said in a note Wednesday, starting his coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $48 price target. Mobileye’s technology is likely to capture “meaningful share of the fast-growing autonomous-driving market, much the same way it has become dominant in ADAS,” Rosner said. Moreover, “Mobileye is at the start of considerable revenue and earnings acceleration … as auto makers and mobility providers adopt its cost-effective turnkey solutions which scale up to ever-higher levels of autonomy.” Deutsche’s price target implies a 42% upside over Wednesday’s prices. Mobileye became a public company in October, after Intel Corp. INTC, which bought it in 2017, spun it off. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

