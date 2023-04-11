Moderna Inc. MRNA outlined its clinical goals for its mRNA platform on Tuesday to mark its 4th Vaccine Day, including a new development candidate against Lyme disease that would be its first bacterial vaccine. The company, whose first product to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was its COVID vaccine, said it has dosed a first participant in a late-stage trial of its next-generation, refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1283. The vaccine “has demonstrated encouraging results in multiple clinical studies,” the company said in a statement. Moderna is expecting the annual global endemic market for COVID boosters to be worth about $15 billion. It expects the market for respiratory product sales in 2027 to range from $8 billion to $15 billion. The company expects to launch six major vaccine products in the next few years with “significant addressable markets.” The stock was down 6% premarket. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

