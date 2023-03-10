Moderna Inc. MRNA said Friday it is expanding in the U.S., opening new offices in South San Francisco, Calif., and Seattle, and hiring 2,000 workers worldwide by the end of the year. Seattle will be a technology hub providing support for the whole company, and Moderna’s genomics business will expand to South San Francisco, the company said. Moderna has U.S. offices in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey, with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Moderna have gained 1% in the last 12 months, contrasting with losses of about 8% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story