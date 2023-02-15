Moderna Inc. MRNA said Wednesday it will keep its COVID-19 vaccines available and free for all people in the U.S. after the public-health emergency ends. For uninsured or underinsured people, Moderna said it will provide the vaccine at no cost through its patient assistance program. “Everyone in the United States will have access to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their ability to pay,” the company said. Moderna was granted an emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in December 2020, a week after the Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX vaccine received the first EUA. The vaccine, brand-named Spikevax, was granted full approval for adults in January 2022. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story