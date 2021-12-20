Moderna says third dose of its COVID vaccine offers higher protection against omicron

Moderna said Monday that preliminary data showed that a 50 microgram booster dose of its COVID vaccine triggered a 37-fold rise in neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant of coronavirus. Tests also showed that a 100 microgram dose increased those neutralizing antibodies 83-fold against omicron, the company said in a statement. Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said the company would continue to “rapidly advance” an omicron-specific booster candidate. The data is based on sera from 20 booster recipients at the 50 and 100 microgram dosage level, and the company said all showed low neutralizing antibody levels against omicron prior to that additional dosage. Shares of Moderna jumped 6% in premarket trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

