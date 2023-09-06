Moderna Inc. MRNA on Wednesday released clinical trial data indicating that its updated COVID-19 vaccination is effective against the BA.2.86 Pirola variant, which is being closely monitored by researchers due to concerns that it could more easily break through existing immunity. The new shot showed an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against BA.2.86 and other circulating variants, including the EG.5 Eris variant and FL.1.5.1, Moderna said in a release. BA.2.86 has a number of additional mutations compared with previous Omicron variants, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn last month that it may be more likely to infect people who previously had the virus or received COVID vaccinations. Data from new studies released in recent days, however, indicate that existing immunity may hold up well against the new variant. Moderna said Wednesday that it has shared its data with regulators and is ready to supply its updated COVID shot pending regulatory approval. Vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer Inc. PFE have previously said their updated vaccines are effective against Eris, which is now the dominant variant in the U.S., according to the CDC. Moderna shares gained 0.6% premarket on Wednesday and have dropped 39% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story