Moderna secures another $472 million from U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Biotech company Moderna Inc. on Sunday announced the U.S. government has committed up to an additional $472 million to its efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. In a statement, the drug maker said the funding would go to late-stage clinical development, including an expanded Phase 3 study of its vaccine candidate. In April, Moderna was awarded up to $483 million from the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. “Encouraged by the Phase 1 data, we believe that our mRNA vaccine may aid in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing future outbreaks,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. Moderna shares have soared more than 270% this year as it has emerged as a front-runner to developing a COVID-19 vaccine.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

