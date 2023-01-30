Moderna Inc. MRNA said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration granted the company’s experimental respiratory syncytial virus vaccine a Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Moderna said it plans to apply for approval in the first half of this year. The company’s stock has gained 18.7% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 4.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

