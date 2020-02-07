Moderna’s stock jumps as health officials say virus vaccine development has ‘no glitches’

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 12% in trading on Friday after a U.S. health official said during a news conference that the use of Moderna’s platform in coronavirus vaccine development had “no glitches” so far. The company had announced in January that it was working with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations on a vaccine for the novel virus. Officials say they hope to have a vaccine in clinical trials within months. Moderna’s stock is up 31% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story