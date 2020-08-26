Moderna’s stock rises after it says COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced antibodies in older patients

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 5.2% in trading on Wednesday after a company executive told a government advisory committee that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had triggered antibodies in elderly patients. Dr. Jacqueline Miller, the company’s SVP of infectious disease development, told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that neutralizing antibody titers were reported in all age groups that are currently being studied: 18 to 55 years old, 56 to 70 years old, and 71 years and older. This is the first time that Moderna has released data about how its vaccine candidate has performed in an older patient population; the data it shared about how the investigational vaccine fared in the Phase 1 trial was for people between the ages of 18 and 55 years old. Moderna’s stock is up 251.2% year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500 , which is up 6.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

