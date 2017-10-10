Molina Healthcare names Joseph Zubretsky its new CEO

Molina Healthcare Inc. late Tuesday named Joseph Zubretsky its president and chief executive, effective Nov. 6. Zubretsky most recently served as CEO for The Hanover Insurance Group, and will succeed interim CEO Joseph W. White. White will remain with the company as its chief financial officer. Shares of Molina fell 1.8% after ending the regular session down 2.3%.
