Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co. dropped toward its lowest close in over 5 years Monday after a double downgrade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which said the beer brewer will likely have to spend more and make less to stem the decline in its beer brands.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Containerboard stocks fall after KeyBanc cuts ratings on 4 companies to underweight - July 15, 2019
- Molson Coors stock dragged down by double downgrade - July 15, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices settle at nearly two-week peak - July 15, 2019