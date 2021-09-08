Molson Coors takes its partnership with La Colombe coffee national

Molson Coors Beverage Co. said Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee to the national level. Starting this year, Molson Coors will distribute La Colombe at chains including Walmart Inc. , Kroger Co. and Target Corp. . Additional large customers will be added in 2022. The distribution relationship between Molson Coors and La Colombe began in January 2021. In the announcement, Molson Coors talks about the premium nature of La Colombe coffee. Last month, Molson Coors, which is best known for beer, said it was eliminating 11 “economy” brands, including Keystone Ice and Olde English HG 8000. Molson Coors also has a distribution partnership with Coca-Cola Co. to distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Molson Coors stock is up 2% for 2021 while the benchmark S&P 500 index has run up 20% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

