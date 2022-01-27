Mondelez’s Q4 sales rise 5%

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. fell nearly 2% in the extended session Thursday after the snacks and candy giant posted mixed quarterly results. Mondelez said it earned $1 billion, or 71 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.2 billion, or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 72 cents a share. Sales rose 5% to $7.7 billion, from $7.3 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $7.6 billion. Mondelez guided for “high single digit” per-share growth in 2022. “2021 marked another year of strong top and bottom-line results despite a challenging macro environment,” Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put said in a statement. Mondelez stock ended the regular trading dayup 1.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

