Markets in Europe are expected to open on a weak note on Thursday ahead of key monetary policy reviews in the next week. Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike on Wednesday reignited rate hike fears. Caution also prevails ahead of the CPI data due from the U.S. next week.
