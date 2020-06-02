MoneyGram shares soar after hours on report of Western Union takeover bid

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. soared in after-hours trading Monday after a report that Western Union Co. was looking to acquire it. Bloomberg News reported the potential takeover, which was said to be still under discussion. No purchase price was reported. A deal would combine two of the biggest money-transfer services in the U.S. MoneyGram shares ended the extended session up 32%, at $3.41 a share, after peaking as high as 74%. The company has a market cap of $176.5 million as of the end of trading Monday. MoneyGram stock has risen 23% year to date, and 86% over the past 12 months. Western Union shares rose more than 6% after hours, but are down 23% in 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

