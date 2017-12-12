MongoDB declines after first earnings report post-IPO

MongoDB Inc. shares walked back some of Tuesday’s gains in the extended session after the database company’s first quarterly results and outlook as a public company topped Wall Street estimates. MongoDB shares declined 4.1% to $27.81 after hours, following an 8% run-up in the regular session. To date, shares have risen 21% above their IPO pricing of $24 in late October. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $24.2 million, or $1.39 a share, compared with a loss of $19.5 million, or $1.57 a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss for the recent quarter was 44 cents a share. Revenue rose to $41.5 million from $26.3 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated a loss of 49 cents a share on revenue of $37.2 million. For the fourth quarter, MongoDB estimates an adjusted loss of 43 cents to 42 cents a share on revenue of $42 million to $42.5 million. Analysts expect a loss of 44 cents a share on revenue of $41.3 million.

