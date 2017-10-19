MongoDB IPO: 5 things to know about database-software company

MongoDB Inc. is the next big tech initial public offering after booming debuts from Roku Inc. and Switch Inc., as the database software startup valued at more than $1.5 billion looks to increase its “financial flexibility.”
