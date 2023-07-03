Monster Beverage Corp. MNST said Monday it has entered an asset purchase agreement with Vital Pharmaceuticals to acquire Bang Energy’s performance drinks and a production facility in Phoenix, Az. The deal is subject to the approval of the bankruptcy court. Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals has operated as Bang Energy since 1993, developing performance beverages, supplements and workout products, including Meltdown, Quash, Vooz and Redline. But the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October after it was sued by Monster for false advertising and other alleged misconduct with a jury awarding Monster $293 million. In April, Bang Energy was ordered to stop marketing drinks as containing “Super Creatine,” as Reuters reported. “While Monster is hopeful that the Transaction will be completed, there is no guarantee that it will receive Bankruptcy Court approval,” the company aid Monday. Monster’s stock has gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story