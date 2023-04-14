Montana lawmakers on Friday passed a first-in-the-nation bill to ban TikTok across the state. The bill, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, prohibits the use of TikTok on all personal devices and bars app stores from offering TikTok for downloads. It would fine any entity violating the law $10,000 per violation, and awaits the signature of Republican Governor Greg Gianforte. The legislation marks the furthest step yet by a state government to restrict TikTok over perceived security concerns and comes as federal lawmakers call for a national ban of TikTok. Members of Montana’s House voted 54-43 to give final approval to the bill, known as SB419.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story