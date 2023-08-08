Moody’s Investors Services may downgrade its credit ratings on six major U.S. banks, including U.S. Bancorp, State Street Corp., and Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and downgraded its debt ratings on several small and mid-sized banks as part of a rash of rating actions on U.S. banks late Monday.
