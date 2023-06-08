Moody’s on Thursday changed its outlook on crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN to “negative” from “stable” after the SEC this week charged the company with running an unregistered securities exchange. “The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the uncertain magnitude of impact the SEC’s charges will have on Coinbase’s business model and cash flows,” Moody’s said in a statement. The credit-rating firm said it affirmed other ratings on Coinbase’s debt, citing strong liquidity and cash-flow improvements as the exchange tightens up its expenses. Shares of Coinbase were down 0.5% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
