2023 has surpassed 2022 for global tech redundancies, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Old office buildings built in the 1980s most likely to become ‘obsolete’: Moody’s - April 4, 2023
- : China is not only asserting itself geopolitically but openly questioning the U.S.’s central role on the world stage - April 4, 2023
- : More than 167,000 tech-sector employees have lost their jobs since the start of 2023 - April 4, 2023