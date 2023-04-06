2023 has surpassed 2022 for global tech redundancies, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Lawrence G. McMillan: Stocks are giving mixed signals right now, as investors look for a confidence boost - April 6, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Costco shares stumble after sales decline, FedEx shares rise after upgrade, and more stocks on the move - April 6, 2023
- The Margin: Nike teams up with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney following that buzzy Budweiser promo - April 6, 2023