More than 21% of Gulf of Mexico oil production down as Hurricane Sally approaches

More than 21% of Gulf of Mexico oil production has been shut down as of Monday in preparation for Hurricane Sally. About 21.4% of Gulf oil production and 25.3% of natural-gas production has been shut in, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. A total of 147 platforms, representing 22.9% of the region’s platforms have been evacuated. As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center forecasted that the hurricane will approach southeastern Louisiana this evening and make landfall on Tuesday or Tuesday night. October West Texas Intermediate oil traded at $37.19 a barrel, down 14 cents, or nearly 0.4%. October natural gas was at $2.312 per million British thermal units, up 5.1 cents, or nearly 2.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

