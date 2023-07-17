Global tech layoffs have risen more than eightfold since mid-January, according to Layoffs.fyi.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘Tipping recommendations in restaurants are based on faulty calculations’: Should I tip before or after tax and credit-card charges? - July 17, 2023
- : More than 219,000 global tech workers have lost their jobs this year - July 17, 2023
- : Jamie Dimon says U.S. consumers are in ‘good shape.’ This evidence proves him wrong. - July 17, 2023