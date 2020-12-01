: More than 25,000 jobs at risk as Topshop owner Arcadia is latest retailer to collapse

More than 25,000 jobs are at risk, as both colorful billionaire Philip Green, once crowned the “King of the High Street,” loses his crown, and department store group Debenhams was placed into liquidation.
