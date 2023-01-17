Morgan Stanley MS stock rose 1.1% in premarket trades Tuesday after the investment bank’s adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations. Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter earnings dropped to $2.11 billion, or $1.26 a share, from $3.59 billion, or $2.01 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Fourth-quarter adjusted profit fell to $1.31 a share from $2.08 a share. Wall Street analysts expected Morgan Stanley to earn $1.25 a share, according to a FactSet survey. Morgan Stanley’s fourth-quarter revenue fell to $12.75 billion from $14.52 billion. The latest revenue figure beat the analyst estimate of $12.54 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

