Morgan Stanley MS on Monday said that Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Pruzan would retire from his position on Jan. 31. Chief Executive James Gorman said that Pruzan, once seen as a candidate for the top spot himself, was leaving to pursue other interests, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet added that Pruzan’s departure whittled down the list of people who might succeed Gorman as chief executive. Shares of the bank were up 0.2% after hours. The company was not immediately available for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story